Warwick Rotarian set to head to India to set up an eye clinic - here's how you can support the initiative

The club is hoping to raise more money so more patients can be helped.

A Warwick Rotarian is set to head to India next month to set up an eye clinic.

Rotarians from Warwick and other local clubs have helped Bill Jaspal to raise the funds, together with friends and family.

Warwick Rotarian Bill Jaspal is setting off next month to set up an eye clinic in his home area of Chabawal, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India. Photo supplied

The eye clinic will be set up in his home area of Chabawal, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India.

This will be the second camp Bill has organised, as in 2019 he initiated and funded a camp which was hailed a success.

More than 500 patients attended for treatments ranging from providing glasses and replacement lenses, to those requiring hospital procedures for which all costs were covered.

Transport was also provided to and from around 30 other villages.

The 2019 eye camp. Photo supplied

The experience highlighted the need for medical attention for a wider audience and range of eye conditions, and Bill said he was keen to return to help many who do not have the funds to access healthcare.

The camp will be set up in the communal area of the local Gurdwara in Chabawal.

The medical services are being provided by the Akal Eye Hospital, in Jalandhar, Punjab.

A spokesperson from Warwick Rotary Club said: “The initial funding of £15,000 has been raised, but if we could reach £20,000 to £25,000 then more people can be treated, and provision made for an ongoing service with medical infrastructure and specialist services to enable eye consultants and nurses to continue to diagnose and treat local people who badly need operations or treatment to address eye complaints.”