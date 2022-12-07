Rotarians in Warwick recently heard about the local work being done to help people in Ukraine.

Last week, Dawid Kozlowski from Leamington Polish Centre spoke to the Warwick Rotary Club about the help they have been sending to Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

Dawid had been in the Ukraine just weeks before the invasion bringing help to the Sisters of St Josephs orphanage.

Warwick Rotary Club President Keith Talbot presenting Dawid Kozlowski from Leamington Polish Centre with a donation from the club. Photo supplied

Immediately, he started an appeal in the UK for help and was inundated by donations.

So much arrived they had to move to a warehouse in Harbury Lane, from where medical supplies, household goods and food were taken directly overseas by road.

With the support of local companies such as Jaguar Land Rover, Europarts (LKQ Euro Car Parts) and others, Dawid’s team has delivered to more than 20 towns and cities across Ukraine.

Goods are sent on to church centres where nuns and priests deliver directly to aid centres, orphanages, and homes where people are sheltering from the bombardment.

Dick Dixon of Warwick Folk Festival was able to donate a generator which will go directly to an orphanage which recently lost all power. Pictures shows Dawid Kozlowski from Leamington Polish Centre and Dick Dixon. Photo supplied

Dawid showed Rotarians pictures of the countryside, wrecked buildings and people sheltering, too afraid to carry on a normal life.

The Polish centre’s support also provided summer camps for Ukrainian children, a Leamington man sold flowers from his allotment raising money for a young man to have eye surgery, and in November nuns identified 650 children for an individual present from Santa – this went online and was fulfilled within two weeks.

Many local firms have been generous – Halfords donated 15 bicycles, and others donated clothes, supplies and medication.

Ambulances are also vital and recently Dawid was accompanied by retired judge Anthony Cleary OBE who had driven an ambulance he had acquired with Dawid to Ukraine.

The eighth will be delivered during December with the Santa gifts and a truck of essential supplies.

Help is still needed as winter comes in. Urgently required are generators, and during the meeting Dick Dixon of Warwick Folk Festival was able to donate one, which will go directly to an orphanage which recently lost power.

Warwick Rotary President Keith Talbot presented Dawid with a donation from the club.

