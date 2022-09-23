Warwick Rotary Club delivers dictionaries to town's primary schools

President Keith Talbot of Warwick Rotary Club has now completed handing out illustrated dictionaries to all the primary schools in Warwick.

More than 300 of the colourful hardbacks were presented by the President to Year 4 children at eight Warwick primary schools.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

Keith said: “This is one of the most enjoyable parts of my year as President, seeing the children’s faces as I hand them out and they dive into reading weird and wonderful facts about sabre-toothed tigers, dinosaurs and much more.

Rotary President Keith Talbot and Brenda Talbot with Coten End Primary school pupils. Photo supplied

“The Rotary club has been giving out dictionaries for many years, so eventually every child will get one.

"Many children do not own a book of their own to keep and we find it very well received.”

More than 750,000 school children in the UK and overseas have received a Rotarian donated dictionary through the Dictionary4life project over 14 years.

This year’s books cost the club £1,200, which it raises through events such as the Town Bonfire and fireworks show and bucket collections.

President Keith Talbot is also looking for more people to join the Warwick Rotary Club to help them with the work members do in the community.

For more information about joining the club or to attend one of weekly meetings, contact Jackie Crampton on 01926 492496 or go to: https://www.warwickrotary.org.uk/