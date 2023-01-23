The sale was one of many fundraising projects held at the school last year.

Warwick Rotarians recently helped support a fundraising project at Warwick School, which led to the purchase of thousands of doughnuts.

The club said it was surprised to be asked to fund the purchase of 3,000 doughnuts by pupil Josh Turner.

Josh Turner of Warwick School. Photo supplied

It was the latest in the school’s fundraising activities last year and raised money for Warwick Foodbank.

Josh returned to tell Warwick Rotary Club how he used the £469 to buy the doughnuts from Morrisons, which were then sold to school pupils at Warwick, Myton, Westgate and Aylesford schools before Christmas.

Sales of £2,300 were added to other money already raised, enabling them to donate £9,000 to the Warwick Foodbank.

The money will be going towards paying for a van to transfer supplies between their collection points.

Rotarians were also amazed at how much pupils had done with the encouragement of their teacher Noel Tapper-Gray.

Over the course of 2022, the pupils and the school community raised around £40,000 with charitable projects such as ‘no uniform’ days and other fundraising activities.

£8,000 was raised for Stanley Mathews Fund working with former child soldiers in Uganda; pupils collected £12,000 for Unicef for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and another £10,000 bought two Ambulances which went to Ukraine.

Student Josh Turner gave an accomplished presentation – using skills the club had seen in February at the Rotary Youth Speaks contest.

