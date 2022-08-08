Warwick Rotary recognises achievements of pupils from Warwick and Leamington

The Warwick Rotary Club recognised the achievements of pupils from Warwick and Leamington prior to the schools breaking up for the summer holidays.

Norean Woodhead from Westgate Primary School in Warwick was given a Rotary Star award for her ‘dedication, commitment and achievements’ in a new and upcoming sport, Disc Golf.

Disc Golf comprises of 18 metal baskets being placed over a course of three miles. A disc – much like a frisbee – is thrown into the metal baskets. The idea is to complete the course with the least number of throws.

Norean with her parents and grandparents and Rotarian Margaret Morley. Photo supplied

Nine-year-old Norean is British champion in her age range, ranking third in the world and will be representing the UK at the American Open Championship this summer.

Norean’s parents and grandparents were present at the celebratory assembly held at the school, where her father said: “We are so proud of Norean’s achievements and to see these being recognised by both her school and Rotary brought tears to our eyes.”

Headmaster Matthew Watson added: ”Due to Norean’s achievements we have been given our own metal basket which has been placed in the school forest area so all our children can benefit.

"Norean is one of our most helpful young people especially with the younger children. She thoroughly deserves her award.”

Sisters Harbinnd Kaur and Rajbinnd Kaur were recognised by the Rotary for their efforts to help children in Ukraine. Photos supplied

Rotarian Margaret Morley said: “Rotary wants to recognise all the efforts of our young people towards others and this can take many forms.”

Two other young people were given recognition by the Rotary for their efforts to help children in the Ukraine.