Warwick roundabout set to be replaced with traffic lights and junction ahead of new housing

More road works to unlock new housing to the south of Warwick have been approved this week with a £1.5 million junction set to replace a roundabout.

Warwickshire County Council, the authority that deals with highways, rubber stamped the project's addition to its capital works programme with the roundabout that serves Myton Road from the Banbury Road, Warwick, set to make way.

The scheme will see a signalised junction replace it at the junction between Banbury Road and Myton Road, creating a widened two-lane exit onto the southbound Banbury Road.

Banbury Road and Myton Road will remain as two-lane entries into the signalised junction, while Bridge End is to be changed to entry only and “narrowed to one lane” with a raised hump.

Developers Taylor Wimpey and Bloor Homes will fund the project as part of the infrastructure for The Asps, a development of 900 homes, a primary school, a new local centre and a park and ride facility for up to 500 vehicles.

It follows on from the approval of a £950,000 project to introduce traffic lights on the Grays Mallory roundabout around two miles down the Banbury Road in October 2023. Both have been brought forward to cater for the extra traffic from the new housing.

The roundabout connects major routes into Warwick and Leamington – Banbury Road and Europa Way – to and from junctions 13 and 14 of the M40.

As was the case in October, this latest decision was signed off by Councillor Peter Butlin (Con, Admirals & Cawston), the deputy leader of Warwickshire County Council and portfolio holder for finance and property.

The council’s report details that: “Procurement and subsequent award of construction contracts will only take place once the section 278 (legal) agreement (with the developers) has been completed, which will provide 100 per cent of the funding.

“The section 278 agreement will also require the developer to provide a bond or cash security of at least 150 per cent of the costs of the works to mitigate any financial risk to the council.