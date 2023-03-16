Warwick Knights Touch Rugby Club, based at Old Leamingtonians RFC, is about 12 years old but wants to open a section for boys and girls aged from seven to 13 for the first time.

Warwick Touch Rugby players. Picture supplied.

A Warwick touch rugby team wants to recruit young players for the launch of its junior section this spring.

Warwick Knights Touch Rugby Club, based at Old Leamingtonians RFC, is about 12 years old but wants to open a section for boys and girls aged from seven to 13 for the first time.

Touch is a six-a-side, fun and minimal contact game that originated in Australia in the 1970’s played through Spring and Summer evenings. It is now Australia’s most popular social sport with over 700,000 players. With no kicking, scrums or lineouts it’s all about evasion- making it ideal for anyone who has never picked up a rugby ball.

Warwick Knights touch rugby players in competitive action. Picture supplied.

Paul Farrington of Warwick Knights, who will be running the sessions, said: “In the UK the game is growing quickly and Warwick Touch compete in regional and national tournaments held by England Touch.

"We are now on the look-out for the next generation of touch player and will be launching junior touch sessions for boys and girls to come along and try the sport.”

The sessions at Old Leamingtonians will run on Monday evenings from April 17.

Parents and guardians are also encouraged to get their trainers on to try touch rugby, in separate social sessions at the same as the children.

