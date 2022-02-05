Warwick salon owner is 'at end of her tether' after struggling to find someone to take responsibility for weeds and overgrown greenery near her business

The greenery outside Debut Tanning, which often gets weedy and overgrown

A tanning salon owner in Warwick has come to 'the end of her tether' after struggling to find someone to take responsibility for weeds and overgrown greenery near her business.

Lisa Gazee, who runs Debut Tanning in West Rock, has been battling with the councils for years trying to find out who is responsible for the area.

She said: "Outside the front of the salon there is overgrown greenery and weeds which look unpleasant and unattractive for on lookers when passing my salon.

How the weeds and greenery had looked in the past outside the salon. Photos supplied

"It does not give the welcoming inviting feel I am trying to create in order to run a successful business.

"This has been an ongoing issue since I took over the property more than five and a half years ago, the council have cut them down but never removed them, they continue to grow back.

"I would like it removed and something presentable planted, to refrain the issue reoccurring.

"I have previously offered to hire gardeners and pay myself, but I was told I needed to pay £250 for planning permission, as well as paying for the work to be done - with no guarantee the application would be successful."

Over the years Lisa has contacted both Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council about the problem area but she says no one is willing to sort out the issue.

She said: "I recently had an email from Warwickshire County Council, which said this area is not in their remit. They also told me they have been in contact with the district council who have said they are not obligated to do such work and have said they will not be doing so.

"So now no one will agree to sort the area out."