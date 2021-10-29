Warwick school children create Guys for the town's bonfire

Cllr Richard Edgington, the Mayor of Warwick with children from Newburgh and their Guys. Photo supplied

School children from Warwick have created Guys for the town's bonfire event next week.

Warwick Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington and sponsor Ann Canning from The Tuckery, visited Westgate and Newburgh Primary Schools to see Guys made by the children.

The Mayor was greeted by excited children with their Guys to inspect and have pride of place at the event next Saturday.

Children at Westgate and the Mayor with their Guy. Photo supplied

With the new James Bond film “No Time to Die” in cinemas, award-winning Fantastic Fireworks have set this year’s firework show to James Bond film themes.

Aston Martin is also joining in, bringing a car accompanied by 'James Bond' for people to take photos with them.

Organisers Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwick Racecourse are looking forward to a great turnout.

Gates open at 5pm and there will be hot food and drinks, the bars are open, and Westgate bar is serving snacks as well as the traditional open air food stalls.

Warwick Lions club are selling hot mulled wine, Kimberley Sweets will be back, and Spa Strummers - a local Ukele band will be performing.

There will be a short five-minute display at 6pm, with the main firework show after the fire is lit at 6.30pm

Tickets should be purchased online at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick Tickets cost £8 for adults and children aged 15 and over and £2 for children and free for children aged three and under.

Entry is at the main entrance off Bread and Meat Close, with free parking, access also off Hampton Road. There will be no funfair this year.

Local sponsorship has been provided by Bovis Homes, Feldon and Dunsmore, Geberit, Warwick Kia, Godfrey Payton and The Tuckery, and the pallets for the Bonfire are supplied by Uniparts Logistics.