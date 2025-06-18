Warwick School pupil wins national competition for his Shakespeare performance

A pupil from Warwick School has won a competition for his Shakespeare performance.

Angelo Forkwe won the English-Speaking Union’s Performing Shakespeare Competition, for his performance as Mark Antony in Act III, Scene ii of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar.

The final took place at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare’s Globe in London, on June 12.

The contest, which celebrates the works of Shakespeare, involved more than 130 schools across England and Wales.

The ESU Performing Shakespeare Competition encourages students aged 11 to 14 to explore Shakespeare's language, with the aim of creating “a love for literature and performance”.

Each participant also introduces their piece with a short speech.

The judging panel of judges included Lucy Cuthbertson, director of education (learning) at Shakespeare’s Globe; Abigail Cruttenden, theatre, film and television actress; and theatre director Anthony Shrubsall.

Angelo described the experience as ‘adventurous’, saying: “I've learnt so much from all of the different pieces, and even if I've heard the monologue twice it's always different in some way.”

Discussing his choice of piece, he said: “We live in a time where it is impossible to know the full truth.

"Everything we see on the news or read in the newspapers has been filtered through the politics of the media. And we, just like the people of Rome, find ourselves unable to pick a side.”

Lucy Cuthbertson, director of education at Shakespeare’s Globe and chair judge at the competition final, added: “It is a difficult place to play.”

"We have been super impressed, and without doubt we can see that there are some future performers in the group here.”