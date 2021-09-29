Warwick sea scouts celebrating opening of new HQ with comedy night

Comedy at Work creatives Anne Docherty and Mark Hinds. Photo supplied

A sea scouts group in Warwick is celebrating the opening of its new headquarters with a comedy night.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts will be hosting a night of stand-up comedy at its site in St Nicholas Park with on Saturday October 9 in conjunction with Comedy at Work.

This will begin the fundraising for the renovation of the sea scouts' boathouse.

The new 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts HQ. Photo supplied

Featuring six unique comedians, the line-up for this event features award-winning comics from up and down the country.

The event is organised by Comedy at Work creatives Anne Docherty and Mark Hinds, who say there is something for everyone.

The headliner is Mel Moon, who has won plaudits for her one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival called ‘Sick Girl’ and appeared live alongside household names Jack Whitehall, Sarah Millican, Jason Manford and Russell Brand.

Mel is currently awaiting a heart-transplant but is still continuing her live stand-up shows and has a massive online following.

Comedian Mel Moon. Photo supplied

Local comedian Elliot Powell is MC for the night.

Other names in the line-up include:

~ Eric Rushton, teacher by day comedy genius at night. He has won the prestigious Leicester Mercury Award (won previously by Jimmy Carr, Joe Lycett and Mel Moon)

~ Sachin Kumaredrin. A finalist in the nationwide ‘So You Think You're Funny’ competition

~ Samantha Day from tax accountant to one of the rising stars in the comedy world. She was also a finalist in Jason Manford’s nationwide competition.

~ Damon Conlon. Think Paul Daniels only funnier with better magic.

Mark Hinds, from Comedy at Work, said: "We are so excited to have the chance to host this new Comedy night in 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts new HQ, what an amazing venue.

"We have organised lots of other local face-to-face comedy nights in venues in the Midlands and hope you will join us for a great line-up, headlined by Mel Moon, in Warwick."