Warwick Sea Scouts invite community to join them at their Platinum Jubilee fun day and regatta

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts will be holding a Platinum Jubilee fun day and regatta at their old Scout Hut, on the River Avon in St Nicholas Park. Photo supplied

Sea Scouts in Warwick are inviting the community to join them at their Platinum Jubilee fun day and regatta this weekend

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are holding the event at their old Scout hut on the River Avon in St Nicholas Park on Saturday (July 2).

Warwick Mayor Cllr Parminder Singh Birdi will open the event at 11am, which will be followed by games and activities on the water for everyone.

It will run from until 4pm and it is raising money to support the redevelopment of the old hut into a new boathouse.

There will also be activities around the boathouse, as well as a bouncy castle, games, tombola, and a duck race.

The RNLI and Royal Navy will also be attending, and there will be the chance to sample some ration packs.

There will be a great barbeque, cakes and refreshments on sale, including a lemonade stall, samosas and Domino’s pizza.

This year there is an online raffle running alongside the Regatta, and tickets can be bought for just £1 to win some prizes donated by local businesses, including the chance to win an annual pass to Warwick Castle.

There is also an online auction taking place for a signed Jimmy Gopperth Wasps Shirt – signed by all the 2022 Wasps Squad.

Viv Bosworth, chair of the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “We hope that members of the local community will come down and join us, as we come together at our annual regatta for the first time since Covid and since opening our new HQ, TS Norton in September 2021.

"We hope to have lots of fun during the day, whilst raising money to kick-start our fundraising to turn our old hut into a boathouse.

"Don’t forget to buy your tickets for our raffle from our website as we have some amazing prizes to win.”

The Sea Scouts would also like to thank all the businesses who have donated prizes to the raffle.