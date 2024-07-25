Warwick is set for a busy weekend. Top left shows the Warwick Folk Festival site (photo by Alex Harvey), top right shows the folk festival procession down Church Street (photo by Geoff Ousbey), bottom left shows Smith Street (photo supplied) and bottom right shows Warwick market (photo by Leila Hawkins Photography)

Warwick is set for a busy weekend with plenty of events for visitors and residents to enjoy.

Here’s what’s happening in the town

Warwick Folk Festival and Fringe Festival (July 25 – July 28)

The annual Warwick Folk Festival kicks off today (Thursday July 25) at Castle Park.

The 45th festival runs for four days featuring 82 acts plus headline acts The Unthanks, Oysterband, Spooky Mens Chorale, and Breabach.

It will feature sing-arounds, dance, intimate acoustic performances, and full-on gigs.

This year the craft fair will feature 30 diverse craft stalls and the festival village will also host more than 10 food stalls.

The Warwick Folk Festival Fringe also takes place in the town centre with free concerts, sessions and dance displays from the Friday evening until Sunday.

15 venues will host concerts including Dough & Brew, The Old Fourpenny Shop, The Roebuck, The Globe Hotel, The Rose & Crown, The Tilted Wig and the Warwick Arms Hotel amongst others.

There will also be a ‘kids zone’, featuring Wild Thyngz, Panic Circus, workshops, arts and crafts, face painting, Toddle Bops, and Baby Bops.

Children aged under 14 get can also attend the festival for free.

This year, there will also be charity stalls from The Woodland Trust and The Myton Hospices, plus a charity gala on the Sunday in Warwick market place, where visitors can meet local charities and learn about their impactful work.

Circle Health and Mind will also be present at the festival village, offering health and well-being checks and there will be accessibility buggies on hand.

For more information and to book tickets go to: www.warwickfolkfestival.co.uk

Smith Street Party (July 27)

The Smith Street Party returns on Saturday July 27, with live entertainment and performances along with local businesses selling arts, crafts and local produce.

It aims to showcase Smith Street and the range of independent businesses it is home to.

The community event will feature a line-up of local performers, food and stalls.

The Smith Street Party takes place from 10am to 6pm, with the road set to be closed to traffic.

Court House Tour (July 27)

The Warwick Town Council volunteer group Unlocking Warwick will be hosting a tour of the town’s Grrade I Listed building.

The tour takes place at 10.30am and is free to attend. Although booking is not required, places are limited so to ensure a place, booking is advised with the Visitor Information Centre on: 01926 492212.

Warwick Market (July 27)

The town’s weekly Saturday market will take place in Market Place from 9am to 3pm.

It will feature stalls selling a range of goods including fruit and vegetables, flowers and fish.

Fusilier Museum Talk (July 27)

The Fusilier Museum in Pageant House will be hosting an event at 2pm featuring a talk by Mick Atkinson called ‘Napoleon and the World’s Best Medal’.

When in exile, Napoleon befriended Captain Poppleton who was sent to guard him; learn why Napoleon presented Poppleton with his very own and unique Légion d’Honneur, what happened to the medal subsequently and how Mick managed to acquire it.

Tickets cost £6 and can be purchased from Warwick Visitor Information Centre or online: https://fusiliermuseumwarwick.com/

Hill Close Gardens flower workshop (July 27)

Hill Close Gardens will be hosting a ‘fresh floral crowns and buttonholes’ workshop from 5.30pm to 8pm.

Attendees will learn some useful floristry techniques, how to select the correct material from seasonal British flowers and foliage and how to condition and prepare it, starting with an evening walk around the gardens.

Tickets cost £48, or £40 for Hill Close members/volunteers.

For more information and to book tickets go to: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hillclosegardenstrustltd/1279695

Alderson House talk (July 27)

Alderson House is hosting a talk at 7pm about the HMY Britannia 'The Former Royal Yacht' – A Yatchsman's Story.

A former member of the ship's company will share fascinating stories and insights about life on the vessel.