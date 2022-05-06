Warwick set to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with Corgis, cakes and community fun

Warwick is set to join the nation celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a community-focused celebration featuring corgis, cakes and more. Photos supplied

The town, which boasts a raft of Royal links dating back centuries, will mark the Monarch’s milestone celebration with a day of activities on June 2.

Festivities include a community event in the market square organised by Warwick Town Council and supported by Warwick Chamber of Trade, featuring live music through the decades, as well as classic cars and a steam train.

Food and drink will be provided by businesses including the Tilted Wig, Jack’s Shack, the Rose & Crown, the Fourpenny Shop Hotel & Restaurant, Ronnie’s Bar, Totally Thai and Norma Jean Bakery.

Bread & Co., The Deli and Thomas Oken Tearooms will also offer pre-bookable Jubilee picnic boxes.

The community-focused celebration will be opened by Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Rich Edgington, and will start with a rendition of the National Anthem by the Warwick Community Band.

Warwick’s Town Crier will also be in attendance.

Cllr Noel Butler, leader of Warwick Town Council, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing the whole of Warwick together for a great community-focused event on June 2.

"We’ll have music, entertainment, food, drink and plenty of family-friendly fun.

"We’ll have picnic tables in the square but everyone’s welcome to bring their own chairs and rugs as well as their own picnics, or they can take advantage of some of the great food and drink on offer from our Warwick businesses.

“We look forward to joining the nation in celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style.”

In addition, Warwick schoolchildren are being invited to take part in a Jubilee cake competition organised by Norma Jean Bakery and Warwick Town Council.

Youngsters across different age categories can team up to create Jubilee-themed cupcakes or cookies that will be judged by the Mayor of Warwick, Norma Jenner of Norma Jean Bakery, sugarcraft tutor and author Colette Laura May, and food blogger Ellen Manning, author of Eat with Ellen.

The deadline for entries is 4.30pm on May 25 at the Tourist Office in the Court House on Jury Street, ready for judging the following day.

The winner will be announced at the Jubilee event and presented with their prize.

Norma Jenner said: “We are thrilled to be a part of this special event to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Warwick and are very excited to be involved in judging all the delightful creations that will be submitted by the schoolchildren of Warwick.”

Cake competition details and entry forms are available from the visitor centre in Jury Street or via email from: [email protected]

Warwick will also host a ‘Wiggle of Corgis’ event organised by local businesswoman Clare Underwood, which will see independent shops and businesses display Corgi stickers in their window, with children and families encouraged to see how many of the Queen’s favourite dog they can find.

Businesses will also be able to buy activity packs and packs will also be donated to charitable causes in need.

Over the Jubilee weekend there will also be the opportunity for children to hear the story read aloud by Diane on June 2 and June 4.

Clare Underwood said: “We wanted to do something a bit different to put Warwick on the map for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations.

"The book telling the story of the Wiggle of Corgis is something that we would love to be part of the schools and hospitals celebrations.

“The sticker trail we’ve put together relating to it is a counting game and not a competition, just a free fun event. The idea is for families to come into town, count the Corgis and support all our wonderful independent shops and cafes.