Warwick set to face four weeks of roadworks ahead of Commonwealth Games road race - here's where the work is happening

Work is set to begin on some of Warwick's roads before top cyclists from around the world come to the town to take part in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games road race. Photo supplied

Warwick will be hosting the cycling road race for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 7, which will see top cyclists race on the roads.

To prepare for the event Warwickshire County Council has announced that some roads will need to be adapted to make the roads safe for the cyclists.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council said some road narrowings and centre islands will need to be taken out ahead of the event and after the race, the road furniture will then be re-installed.

Work is due to start on July 3 on Coventry Road by the St Johns House Museum with a rolling programme of work taking place over the next four weeks.

The council said ‘disruption will be kept to a minimum with work starting and finishing each day outside peak hours and weekend work being done wherever possible’.

Some roads will be closed for short periods or have temporary traffic management installed. The same process will be followed after the Games when the road furniture is reinstalled.

Here’s where the work is taking place:

~ Coventry Road/St John's House Museum - road resurfacing on July 3, from 8am to 4pm. Road closures will be in place.

~ Banbury Road/Myton Road - road resurfacing will take place on July 10, from 8am to 4pm. Road closures will be in place.

~ West Street - centre islands will be removed on July 11 and 12 from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Two-way signals will be in place.

~ Stratford Road - centre islands will be removed on July 12 from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Two-way signals will be in place.

~ High Street/Jury Street - centre islands and road narrowings will be removed and there will be resurfacing of High Street and Jury Street from July 13 to 16 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Road closures will be in place.

~ Jury Street/Castle Hill - road resurfacing work will take place on July 17, from 8am to 4pm. Road closures will be in place.

~ Hampton Road - road narrowings will be removed on July 18 from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Two-way signals will be in place.

~ Old Budbrooke Road - road resurfacing will take place on July 18, from 9.30 to 3.30pm. Two-way traffic signals will be in place.

~ Saltisford - centre islands will be removed on July 24 from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Road closures will be in place.

~ Emscote Road to Portabello Bridge - road resurfacing will take place on July 24, from 8am to 4pm. Road closures will be in place.

~ Myton Road - centre islands and road narrowings will be removed from July 25 to 29 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Two and three-way traffic signals will be in place.

~ Priory Road - speed cushions will be removed on July 31 from 9.30am to 3.30pm. Road closures will be in place.