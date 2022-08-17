Warwick singer-songwriter teams up with a fellow musician for concert in Leamington

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick-based annA rydeR , singer, composer and multi- instrumentalist will be joining Sunjay, from Kidderminster, is a British-Asian guitarist and songwriter for a concert in Leamington. Photos supplied

Two singer-songwriters, including one from Warwick, will be sharing the stage during an event this weekend.

Warwick-based annA rydeR – a singer, composer and multi-instrumentalist – will be joining Sunjay, from Kidderminster, who is a British-Asian guitarist and songwriter with a love of Folk Blues.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

annA’s has appeared at Cropredy and elsewhere with the Sandy Denny Project, performing with film created by artist Nicky Cure, playing with the trio IOTA, plus solo gigs of her own.

Sunjay hails from Herefordshire and made a break-through on BBC introducing in 2013.

They will be performing together on Saturday (August 20) at the Dormer Centre in Leamington.

The concert starts at 4pm (doors open at 3.30pm) and the event is being supported with funds from Leamington Town Council and is promoted by In The Moment as part of their ‘Musical Exchanges’ series for Culturefest 2022.