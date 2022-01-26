Warwick social club raises hundreds of pounds for charity

A social club in Warwick has helped to raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

The Nelson Social Club, which is in Charles Street, held a Christmas raffle in 2021 in aid of the charity Dementia UK.

Dementia UK is the dementia specialist nurse charity. The charity’s Admiral Nurses provide life-changing care for families affected by all forms of dementia.

Nelson Social Club president Paul Stefani holding the cheque. Photo supplied

The club says it is supporting the charity because a number of club members’ families have been affected or know people affected by Dementia.

The raffle raised £700.

Club president Paul Stefani said: “Admiral Nurses make so much difference to the entire family of someone with dementia and we wanted to raise funds for this very worthy cause as we

believe everyone should have access to this invaluable support.”

Hilda Hayo, CEO of Dementia UK and Chief Admiral Nurse said: “We know that living with dementia can be a difficult and lonely experience.