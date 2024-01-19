Warwick takeaway owner pleased to get five star hygiene for a sixth year in a row
The owner of takeaway in Warwick says he is pleased to get a five star hygiene for a sixth year in a row.
Baabzi Indian Takeaway in Coten End was inspected on November 16, 2023, scoring ‘very good’ in hygienic food handling, ‘good’ in cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and ‘good’ in management of food safety.
Baabzi Miah, owner of the takeaway said: “We were granted a five star rating for the sixth year in a row – we’ve had one every year since 2017.
“This is a testament to our team and our commitment as a business to ensuring the highest possible standards of safety and hygiene at all times.
“It's a superb achievement to year in year out to maintain a five star rating.
“Our team works hard to deliver a standard that I expect. We're representing a long-standing family tradition in terms of quality food and exacting hygiene standards.
“As we are getting into 2024, we are excited about being of service to our local community.
“We have lots of exciting things planned ranging from offers to help out with the cost of living to delightful new menu offerings.
“We are committed to responsible sourcing and reducing our carbon footprint, so we will be refining our menu this year so that it's focused and sustainable and, importantly, delicious.
“We ask that everyone in our local community keep a look out for all the exciting news and offers that will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. And importantly, that we look after each other and help out one another through these testing times.”