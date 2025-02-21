Warwick teachers team up to offer tutoring service

Two teachers from Warwick have teamed up to offer a tuition service. Left to right shows: Liz Bell and Sam Holyman. Photos supplied

Two teachers from Warwick have teamed up to offer a tutoring service.

Sam Holyman and Dr Liz Bell, who are both Warwick residents and secondary school teachers, are launching ‘Achieve Together Tuition’ to provide science tutoring for KS3, GCSE, and A-level pupils.

Liz said: “We are so excited about our new venture.

"Our goal is to help students build confidence and develop the skills they need to succeed in their science exams.”

"By working in small groups, we can provide targeted support, breaking down complex concepts and focusing on exam techniques.”

Sessions will take place at Chase Meadow Community Centre on Wednesdays, April 30 to June 11 (6-7pm).

Sam added: “Each session will begin with a knowledge organiser covering essential concepts, followed by a worked exam question to develop metacognition and understanding of exam language. Students will then engage in Q&A practice, before applying their knowledge independently in timed exam-style questions with self-assessment using the mark scheme.”