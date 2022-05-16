Warwick Tennis and Squash Club to hold open day to showcase its facilities this month

Junior coaching for Warwick Boat Club

Warwick Boat Club is holding an open evening event to showcase its facilities next month.

And the club is also keen to welcome more junior members and is giving free memberships to children aged under eight.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club captain, Libby Newman said: “Our juniors make a big contribution to the club, and it’s great to see them develop.

"Many of our members have been playing tennis or squash since they were children – it helps them stay fit and active and they’ve made lifelong friends through sport.

"We’re keen to encourage a new generation of players.”

The event takes place at the Boat Club in Banbury Road on Wednesday June 8 from 6pm to 8pm.

The club has 11 tennis courts and two squash courts as well as rowing and bowling facilities.