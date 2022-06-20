Warwick Thai Festival is returning next month - here's how you can get tickets

The Warwick Thai Festival will be returning to the town in July. Photo supplied by Warwick Rotary Club

The popular Warwick Thai Festival is set to return to the town next month.

The event will be returning to Warwick racecourse on July 9 and 10. This will be the 17th year that the festival has taken place in the town.

Warwick Rotary Club is once again partnering with Magic of Thailand to bring the sights and sounds of the orient to Warwick.

Last year’s event, which was delayed until September due to the Covid-19 pandemic saw thousands of people attend over the two days.

Buddhist Monks will start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be performances including dancing, lady boys, music, Thai boxing and cookery demonstrations.

There will also be stalls set up at the racecourse selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

The festival will be open from 10.30am to 6pm on the Saturday, 10.30am to 5pm on the Sunday.

Tickets are on sale for £5 each in advance online from agents Skiddles. To buy tickets online, go to: http://skiddle.com/e/36003015 , alternatively tickets can also be bought on the gate on the day.

Children aged under 15-years-old can enter for free with an accompanying adult.