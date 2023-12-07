Warwick theatre company to stage original work for its Christmas production

Cindrella – The Ash Girl was especially written for the Playbox Theatre by alumna Holly Robinson.

Photo from rehearsals for Playbox Theatre's Cinderella - The Ash Girl.

Playbox Theatre in Warwick will be staging a Christmas production written especially by one of its alumna.

Cindrella – The Ash Girl was created by Holly Robinson whose first play ‘soft animals’ was

written as part of the Soho Writers’ Lab programme and opened at Soho Theatre in February 2019 to both critical and popular acclaim. Holly has been commissioned to retell this very familiar fairy-tale for today’s audiences at The Dream Factory.

Holly said: “Playbox Theatre was my first theatrical home, and I am absolutely delighted to return with this adaptation of Cinderella.

"Sharing this magic, complicated, hopeful story with the young actors has been a joy and I’m excited to experience the wonder they have been creating with director Emily Quash”.

Emily said she has enjoyed the whole creative process

She said: “Taking on the Christmas production at Playbox is an opportunity that I both relish and fear in equal measure.

"It’s a huge responsibility, ensuring that we create a piece of theatre that delivers audiences the perfect festive treat.

"The approach I always turn to is remembering trips to the theatre that I loved best of all as a child, and recalling how those experiences made me feel, and how their inspiration has stayed with me my whole life.

"Peter Pan at RSC in 1982 was a piece of theatre magic that I draw upon time after time.

“If I can help to make someone’s Christmas theatre visit even a fraction as wonderful, then I will be so happy.

"With ‘Cinderella’ this year, I have been working with the most magnificent cast and team of young assistant director we’ve had the best time bringing Holly Robinson’s beautiful play to life, and we are now excited to bring it to audiences at The Dream Factory.”

More than 50 young people, aged between ten and 19, create this spectacular production, set to premier on Saturday December 16.

Performances will take place at The Dream Factory at Aylesford School in Stratford Road up to and including Saturday December 30.

Tickets cost £18, £10, or £8.