Warwick to apply for city status in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee competition

Warwick, the county town of Warwickshire for more than 1,100 years, is to apply to become a city as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

The national Civic Honours competition will see the Queen confer city status on one or more towns in 2022.

At a recent meeting, Warwick Town Council voted to take part in the contest with the aim of seeing Warwick become known as a city.

If successful, the town will become Warwickshire’s only city in the year that the Queen marks 70 years of her reign.

Councillor Noel Butler, deputy leader of Warwick Town Council, said: “The Civic Honours competition is the perfect opportunity for Warwick to showcase its civic pride, our historic and cultural identity, in addition to being a great place to work and live.

"We have the castle, a magnificent church, many historic buildings, a racecourse, beautiful parks, a great cultural backdrop, and a rich history that has many connections to the Royal Family.

"So why shouldn’t this be recognised by becoming a city alongside some of the best-known places in the UK?

“Not only will becoming a city be a great honour for Warwick, but will bring a multitude of benefits.

"City status will elevate the town’s profile nationally and internationally and enhance its attractiveness as a place to live.

"It will also attract business, providing a much-needed boost to the local commerce, hospitality and tourism sectors.

"This can only have a positive impact on the town and the wider area.

“Warwick may be relatively small in size but is big in ambition.

"We have always had a long-running drive to improve the town, to support businesses and attract tourism, but the past 18 months we have shown our confidence more than ever, weathering an incredibly difficult period, support those who needed our help and attracting funding to ensure we can continue to more forward despite the obstacles of the past few years.”

Warwick Town Council has already been backed by local organisations including Warwick Castle, the Lord Leycester Hospital, Warwick Chamber of Trade and Warwick Schools Foundation, with other bodies helping to shape the submission.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director at Warwick Castle, said: “We are delighted to back Warwick Town Council in its efforts to gain city status.

"Warwick has a rich history that we’re proud to be a part of and always want to see recognised on an international stage.

"Becoming the country’s 70th city in such a major year would not only be a moment of great pride, but something that is good for the town in so many ways.”

There are no costs required to enter the competition and the Government has told applicants not to undergo unnecessary expense in preparing the applications, which will be judged on

content and not presentation.

Government ministers will recommend which town or towns should be given the honour of city status and the final decision will be made by the Queen herself.

“We’ve already had backing from several major local organisations, but now we need local residents and businesses to lend their support,” added Cllr Butler.

“We want as many people as possible to engage with our attempt to gain city status, so have set up an online form where people can log messages of support and any comments.

"Get involved and be part of what we hope will be yet another historic moment for Warwick.”

Two drop-in sessions will be held at Warwick Town Council’s Council Chamber at the Court House in Jury Street, where residents and businesses can find out more.

The sessions will take place on Thursday, October 28 from 5.30pm to 6.30pm and on Friday, October 29 from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Messages of support and comments can be submitted online at: www.warwicktowncouncil.gov.uk/citystatus or by post to: The Town Clerk, Warwick Town Council, The Court House, Jury St, Warwick CV34 4EW.