Warwick to host a party and pageant to celebrate the Coronation weekend

The events will be free for people to attend.

Warwick will celebrate the Coronation of The King and The Queen Consort with two free community events in May.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The events will take place on Saturday May 6 and Sunday May 7, and have been organised by Warwick Town Council, Warwick Chamber of Trade and The Guy of Warwick Society.

Warwick will be hosting two events over the Coronation weekend. Photos supplied

Following the Coronation itself on May 6, Market Place will host ‘Warwick’s Coronation Celebration: Party in the Square’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwick’s ‘Coronation Celebration’ will be officially opened by The Mayor of Warwick and the Town Crier at 3pm, after the weekly Warwick Market.

The celebration will feature live bands and entertainment reflecting their Majesties’ years of service and passions.

With turfed areas and additional seating in Market Place, the ‘Coronation Celebration’ will continue throughout the afternoon until 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwick will be hosting free community events over the Coronation weekend. Photo supplied

The main stage in Market Place will be dressed with royal balcony-style swags and host acts including The Warwick Community Band, Boparater Band, Chaos Band, and also play The Official Coronation Music Playlist, while additional entertainment in the square will feature Steel Drums, food and drink stalls, and more.

People are also welcome to bring an afternoon picnic and make use of the nearby pubs, restaurants, and shops.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On May 7, The Guy of Warwick Society will host the ‘Coronation Pageant’, as part of the nationwide series of Coronation Big Lunch events.

Taking place in Pageant Garden, off Castle Street in Warwick, the Coronation Pageant is free to attend and will run from 12noon through to 5pm.

The Coronation Pageant will feature a specially commissioned performance by The Slaughterhouse Players, accompanied by Folk rock act Wychwood, and welcomes people bringing their own picnics to Pageant Garden.

Cllr Richard Eddy, chair of Community and Culture, Warwick Town Council, said: “The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort is a time for celebration across the nation and the Commonwealth, over a weekend of special events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When their Majesties encouraged people to spend the Coronation Weekend celebrating with friends, families and their communities, we wanted Warwick to be very much part of that.

"Together with the Warwick Chamber of Trade, we’re thrilled to bring ‘Warwick’s Coronation Celebration: Party in the Square’ to the town on Saturday for a fun filled afternoon party, that can be enjoyed as much as last year’s successful Jubilee celebration was.”

Peter Knell, of The Guy of Warwick Society, added: “With the Coronation Weekend featuring different themes for weekend days and Sunday being The Big Coronation Lunch event, the Guy of Warwick Society wanted to step up and host Warwick’s Big Lunch in the form of a Pageant, featuring a drama, entertainment, and a picnic area open to all.

"We can’t wait to welcome people from all over Warwick to this special community event on the Sunday of Coronation Weekend.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The free events and opening hours are:

~ Saturday May 6: 3pm to 7.30pm: Warwick’s Coronation Celebration: Party in the Square, in Market Place, Warwick.