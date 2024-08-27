Warwick Town Council steps in to maintain planters after being left 'frustrated and disappointed' with delays

By Kirstie Smith
Published 27th Aug 2024, 12:53 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 13:02 BST
Warwick Town Council has stepped in to maintain planters in the town after being left frustrated and disappointed with ongoing delays.

Last week, the town council posted on its Facebook page expressing its frustration at the delays due to Warwickshire County Council.

The council said repairs had been agreed to planters in St Johns but it had been told these would no longer take place – so the council stepped in.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “In March 2024, Warwickshire County Council agreed to repair their planters outside the row of shops at St Johns, so that we could get these planted for spring.

Warwick Town Council has emptied and replanted planters in the St Johns area after being let down by Warwickshire County Council.

"We have been continuing to chase on a regular basis, and only last week was advised by Warwickshire County Council that they were no longer going to repair them as they are scheduled to be removed in June 2025.

"As a town council, we have been as frustrated and disappointed as residents and visitors to our amazing town. As a result of this, we have now had them emptied and re-planted.

"We apologise for the delay in this, unfortunately it was out of our control (we had summer flowers ready to be planted as soon as they were repaired).

"We would like to thank Paul, our Town Centre Operative and Barn Close Nurseries for all their support and we will continue to maintain these planters until they are removed next year.

“Please, could we ask that they aren’t used as rubbish bins or ash trays, so that we can make St Johns look great again.”

Warwickshire County Council have been contacted for a statement.

