Warwick Town Council to mark its 50th anniversary

Warwick Town Council is set to mark its 50th anniversary this month.

A reunion will take place on December 12 at The Court House in Jury Street, which is home to the town council.

The event will bring together past and present councillors and mayors to recognise their contributions to the town.

In its current form, the council was created in 1974 as part of local government reorganisation.

Over the years, the mantle of community leadership has passed through the hands of 52 chairpersons.

The council has been supported by a town clerk over the last 50 years – a role held by Dennis Freeman, Michael Gaffney MBE TD, Derek Maudlin and Jayne Topham.

From the inaugural mayor, Cllr Sidney Bender, to the current mayor, Cllr Dave Skinner, the community has been guided by councillors committed to serving Warwick.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “As stewards of the town’s heritage and progress, Warwick Town Council has adapted to changing times and expanded responsibilities.

“From visitor and business support and grant funding to broader domains such as tourism, climate change and cleaner streets, the council now does more than ever before.”

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner said: “The golden anniversary of Warwick Town Council is a real milestone, and one that I am honoured to be part of.

"As we reflect on the past 50 years, we celebrate not only the town council’s achievements but the spirit of Warwick itself – a place where everyone contributes to the vibrant and varied community life.”

“I would like to thank all our members, past and present, our employees and our partners who have contributed to the fine county town we know today.”