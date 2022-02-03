Warwick Tree Wardens are back planting trees in Kenilworth

Volunteers say the demand has increased year on year

By Kirstie Smith, Reporter
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 11:09 am
Left to right: Jim Turner, a volunteer for Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and resident of Kenilworth, Cllr Rik Spencer, Peter Burnell from the Warwick Tree Wardens and Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Jon West from Warwickshire County Council's Forestry team. Photo supplied

The Warwick Tree Wardens have been busy planting trees in Kenilworth again.

The project is now in its seventh year - this time sponsored by Cllr Rik Spencer, who also got stuck in and spent a day planting trees.

This year the tree wardens, who are all volunteers, were also joined by volunteers from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Kenilworth Town Council.

Launched in 2009, the Warwick Tree Warden Scheme aims to promote public awareness of trees in order to help maintain existing trees and plant new trees wherever possible in Warwick district.

The volunteers work closely with both Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council.

A spokesperson from the Warwick Tree Wardens said: "The number of residents asking for trees outside their homes has been increasing year on year, and with both Warwick District Council and Warwickshire County Council having committed to a tree being planted for every resident, it’s hoped that the project will continue again next year."

