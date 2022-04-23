Warwick Trident College holds celebration to mark arrival of prestigious Queen's award

Angela Joyce and Alan May (front) with staff, students and apprentices at Warwick Trident College. Photo supplied

Staff, students and apprentices at Warwick Trident College held a celebration event as a prestigious prize which recognises its innovative engineering training arrived at the college.

WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) was presented with The Queen’s Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education last month and for the first-time staff and students at the college were given a chance to see the award.

The prize was awarded to the college group for its work in the engineering sector, and Warwick Trident College is one of WCG’s three centres of engineering excellence – alongside Evesham College and Rugby College.

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, showed staff and students the prize which had been presented to her by His Royal Highness Prince Charles in a ceremony held at St James’s Palace.

It is the first stop in the college group’s plans to take the prize around all of its colleges in Warwickshire and Worcestershire, allowing staff to see the reward for their work in developing engineering sector training over the last 25 years.

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, said: “Warwick Trident College has been right at the heart of our continued success in engineering, so it was a pleasure to be able to bring the Queen’s Anniversary Prize to the college and share it with our staff and students.

“The work we have done at Warwick Trident College over the last 25 years with our pioneering approach to employer-led engineering training was a vital aspect in winning the prize.

“We will be taking the prize around all of our colleges to allow people who have contributed to the award to celebrate their success.”

Dillon Hagan, rail engineering technician apprentice with Alstom, accompanied WCG to St James’ Palace on the day the college received the prize. He is completing his studies at Warwick Trident College.

Dillon said: “I was nervous, of course, but getting to talk to the people from WCG about my story settled the nerves. Before I knew it, I was deep in conversation with Prince Charles.