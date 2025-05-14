Warwick uni team loses nail-biting University Challenge final by just five points

By Kirstie Smith
Published 14th May 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 15:13 BST
A team of students from the University of Warwick came so close to winning this year’s University Challenge final, finishing second by just five points.

The final was broadcast on BBC Two on May 12 and saw Warwick’s team finishing just behind the team from Christ’s College Cambridge.

Warwick’s team was made up of Oscar Siddle (mathematics), Ananya Govindarajan (engineering), Thomas Hart (mathematics), and Benjamin Watson (philosophy, politics and economics).

Benjamin said: “We’re obviously crushed by the result but the trophy couldn’t have gone to a nicer team and we’re all very proud of how far we went in the competition.

A team of students from the University of Warwick reached the final of this year’s University Challenge. Photo supplied by The University of Warwickplaceholder image
A team of students from the University of Warwick reached the final of this year’s University Challenge. Photo supplied by The University of Warwick

"It was an incredible honour to represent Warwick and a great experience.”

Warwick has a strong record in University Challenge, having won the competition in 2007 and 2021.

Professor Stuart Croft, vice-chancellor and president of The University of Warwick, said: “We are incredibly proud of The University of Warwick team for their remarkable achievement in reaching the University Challenge final.”

“Well done to the team for their outstanding skill, composure, and teamwork throughout the competition.”

