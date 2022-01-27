Warwick University Real Ale Society to hold its 42nd festival on campus next month and will donate more than half of the profits to good causes

Image from a previous WURAS festival.

Thousands of people are expected to attend a beer festival held at the University of Warwick by one of the establishment's oldest and longest-running societies next month.

The Warwick University Real Ale Society (WURAS) will hold its 42nd festival at The Copper Rooms on campus between Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 of February.

The society says the event is one of the largest student-run beer and cider festival in Europe.

WURAS has said: "With over 100 beers, over 50 ciders and a selection of Mead and Fruit Wines, the festival caters for a variety of tastes – one of the reasons we expect the festival to remain as popular as ever.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the brewery and beer industries hard, our festival and society included, however this festival provides the opportunity for many local breweries to showcase their beers and aid their recovery from the pandemic.

"This includes exclusive collaborative brews with local breweries and also stocking some of the most in-demand breweries, such as Cantillon and 3 Fonteinen.

"There is also live music and entertainment, as well as hot food.

"There will also be a selection of vegan and gluten free beer available, as well as vegan hot food.

. Each year the society donates more than half of the profits from the event to good causes.

Recently it donated £5,600 to The Myton Hospices and Shelter.

WURAS president Alexander Price said: “It’s wonderful to see everybody so excited for the return of our festival.

"This year, we’re focused on promoting and supporting local breweries as we all recover from the pandemic.