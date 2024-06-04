Warwick Visitor Information Centre hosting events and exhibitions - here's how the community can get involved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Visitor Information Centre in Warwick is hosting many events, exhibitions and displays over the coming months.

The centre, which is based inside the Court House in Jury Street, is currently hosting a D-Day exhibition.

The exhibition, which will be running until June 14, has been put together by Ashley Garrison-Brown from the centre and Philip Wilson of the Warwickshire Yeomanry Museum.

Photo shows Ashley Garrison-Brown, Paula Fletcher and the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner on one of his first engagements as Mayor looking at the new souvenirs. Photo supplied

Copies of the Military Heritage Trail can also be picked up at the centre and any CV34 resident can also ask for a Warwick Book of Offers, which includes vouchers for discounted entry to the Lord Leycester Hospital and The Fusiliers Museum.

Every year the team at the centre recruits a team of ‘town ambassadors’ for the summer holidays to help promote the town and help visitors.

They are once again looking for more people for the roles and anyone interested should send their CV to [email protected]

The centre also hosts a monthly craft fair, which showcases local artists. If anyone would like to exhibit at future craft fairs, they should contact Alice Preston at: [email protected]

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Dave Skinner at the craft fair held at the Visitor Information Centre last weekend. Photo supplied

VIC manager Liz Healey said: “We are a very small team here and are always trying to come up with new ideas to welcome visitors and locals to the centre, if you would like to share any suggestions with us, please pop along for an informal chat and meet the dedicated and knowledgeable team.

"We also have a permanent display of work by local artists in the centre, and if anyone would like to discuss displaying their work they should contact Paula Fletcher at: [email protected]

“We also have a new line of souvenirs called Warwick Skyline and the range features many of Warwick's beautiful attractions and buildings.