Warwick West Bromwich Albion supporters to welcome former captain and manager Darren Moore to event

Former West Bromwich Albion captain and manager Darren Moore will be a special guests at the next Warwick Baggies supporters’ club meeting.
The event will take place at Whitnash Sports & Social Club in Heathcote Road on Wednesday August 16 from 7pm.
Darren, a centre back, is a former Jamaican international and last season managed Sheffield Wednesday to promotion to the Championship.
He made more than 100 appearances for West Brom between 2001 and 2006.
West Bromwich Albion directors Mark Miles and Ian Skidmore will also provide an update on the current situation at The Hawthorns.
All are welcome to the event which is free for club members to attend.
Non-members can join on the night for £10 or £5 for concessions or pay £5 on the door for admission.