Warwick woman achieves lifelong dream of taking part in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

A Warwick resident has finally achieved her lifelong dream of taking part in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, which this year celebrated the 70th Anniversary of the 1953 film, Genevieve.

Gill Spedding had been inspired to participate in the iconic run in a pre-1905 car ever since watching Genevieve at a young age and developing interest in veteran, vintage and classic cars that has lasted for many years.

Warwick resident, Gill Spedding finally achieved her lifelong dream of taking part in the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, which this year celebrated the 70th Anniversary of the 1953 film, Genevieve. Gill had been inspired to participate in the iconic run in a pre-1905 car ever since watching Genevieve at a young age and developing interest in veteran, vintage and classic cars that has lasted for many years. As a result of its national Wishlist Fund competition, Wiltshire Farm Foods made Gill’s wish a reality. Photo supplied

As a result of its national Wishlist Fund competition, Wiltshire Farm Foods made Gill’s wish a reality by arranging a memorable experience she would never forget with a sought-after passenger seat on the run through the Veteran Car Club of Great Britain.

Gill said: “For many years, I have wanted to take part in the run.

"The whole day exceeded my expectations, it was fantastic to be a part of it and to experience the incredible atmosphere from starting in Hyde Park at 7.15 am to reaching the finish line in Brighton six hours later.

“Finally getting to tick this experience off my bucket list is the fulfilment of a long-held ambition.

"I would like to thank Wiltshire Farm Foods for choosing me as one of the winners and for arranging this whole weekend, as well as the Veteran Car Club of Great Britain, who made me feel very welcome.”

Not only did Gill experience the run itself, but she also attended the participant’s drink reception at the Royal Automobile Club and finished the weekend at The Veteran Car Club Annual Dinner at The Grand in Brighton – getting to fully immerse herself in the history and culture of the run.

Ian Stone, managing director of Wiltshire Farm Foods added: “It is a real pleasure to provide this once in a lifetime experience for Gill and helping her to live out her dream.

"We are thrilled she got to experience the run, and especially when commemorating the special 70th anniversary of Genevieve.

