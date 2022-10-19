On October 30, Charley Pitfield will box at Coventry’s Sports Connexion Centre as part of White Collar Fighter Coventry.

She is taking on the challenge to help raise money for Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

When Charley was three months old, her mum was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

On October 30, Charley Pitfield will box at Coventry’s Sports Connexion Centre as part of White Collar Fighter Coventry. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Fortunately, a hysterectomy was enough to remove the tumour and prevent further spread, but it left her unable to have more children, and had other physical and psychological impacts.

Then in March 2022, Charley was diagnosed with abnormal cervical cells which required a procedure to remove, and biopsy to confirm it was not worse.

During this time, Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust supported Charley with information, statistics, and stories.

Speaking about her boxing challenge, Charley said: “A boxing match is about as far out of my comfort zone as I could get, but it’s such a good cause, I couldn’t say no.

Advertisement

On October 30, Charley Pitfield will box at Coventry’s Sports Connexion Centre as part of White Collar Fighter Coventry. Photo supplied

"It’s also a chance to get fit, meet new people, share my own story to spread awareness and encourage all you lovely people born with biologically female organs to attend your cervical screenings (smear tests).”

Samantha Dixon, CEO of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust said: “We are delighted that Sarah is organising this event for Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

"Every contribution makes a difference and funds raised will go towards ensuring that Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust can continue to offer vital support and information so that nobody has to face a cervical cancer diagnosis alone.”

Advertisement

To donate to Charley’s fundraising page go to: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charley-fighting-cervical-cancer