Warwick Words Festival returning later this year for its 20th anniversary event

The Warwick Words Festival will be returning to venues across the town for its 20th year. Photos supplied by Warwick Words

The festival will run from October 3 to 9 at various venues in the town and this year marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

The programme of events spans 1,000 years of history from the origins of the British monarchy to the present conflict in Ukraine.

Returning guest speakers include; Tracy Borman, Max Hastings, Dan Jones, Adam Rutherford, Charles Spencer and Alison Weir, who will be joined by Nathen Amin, Anna Keay, Joanne Paul, Helen Rappaport and Emma J Wells.

The programme also includes a new series of ‘tea time talks’, in association with the University of Warwick, a Study Day and In and Around Warwick events.

Festival executive director Helen Meeke said: “In this anniversary year, we are delighted to announce that Warwick Words has been chosen by Warwick District Council as one of its four Creative Partners, and that we have also developed a new collaboration with the UK's largest dedicated history publisher, The History Press.

"We very much look forward to working with the Council and The History Press to boost and expand our future Festivals.”

As the Lord Leycester Hospital is currently closed for restoration, the festival’s main venue this year is Castle Hill Baptist Church.

Tickets for events can be bought online, by telephoning the Box Office 01926 33 44 18, or at the Visitor Information Centres in Leamington and Warwick.

Tickets can also be purchased at the event subject to availability.