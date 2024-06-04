Warwick Youth Council elected to help 'make positive change' and bring new projects to the town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Warwick Youth Council has been elected to help 'make a positive change' and bring new projects to the town.

Officers of the youth council council were chosen in a ballot of their peers, which was held at The Courthouse in Jury Street in Warwick on May 11.

Speaking about the youth council and it’s role, a spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “This is a group of young people aged between 13 and 18 who live and study in Warwick which will work together to help make positive change and bring exciting new projects to the town.

Some of the elected members of the Warwick Youth Council. Left to right shows: Alden Lee, Edward Thorp, Akshi Jeyaseelan, Vinci Chan, Sabrina Bailey, Kanish Kamalanathan and Freya Balnaves. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for youth council members to acquire new skills through experiences and training, meet lots of different people and make new friends. It also gives a direct route to active involvement in local democracy and decision-making, supported by Warwick Town Council.”

At the ballot, each nominee spoke for two minutes about their skills and experience for each role, and about what Warwick means to them to an audience of young people.

Voting then took place and the successful candidates announced.

The youth council consists of a management committee, which includes a chair, deputy chair, recorder and officers.

Harry Whiston, the elected social media and PR officer. Photo supplied by Warwick Town Council

Working groups consisting of members of the youth council will support the committee and help deliver projects, events and campaigns.

The following were successful in their nominations:

Chair – Sabrina Bailey

Deputy chair – Kanishraj Kamalanathan

Finance officer – Lauren Griffiths

Recorder – Vinci Chan

Social media and PR officer – Harry Whiston

Creative and projects officer – Caterina Sgorbini

Mental health and well-being officer – Edward Thorp

Diversity and inclusion officer – Romeo Gonvindasamy

Campaigns and fundraising officer – Freya Balnaves

Environment and sustainability officers – Alden Lee and Akshayan Jeyasedan

Supporting the election, Cllr Simon Pargeter said: "The town council congratulates all the young people who stood for election today and thanks all those for turning out to vote.

"We highly value the views of young people in Warwick, and we very much look forward to working with them.

"It was a pleasure to meet our new youth councillors and hear their energy and passion for making a difference to their hometown.