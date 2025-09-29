Warwick Youth Council helps raise funds for Macmillan

The Warwick Youth Council has helped to raise money for the cancer charity Macmillan.

The youth council is a group of young people in Warwick who have been elected into the role by their peers, to help give voice for the younger generation in matters which affect them in town, now and in the future.

It was created two years ago by Warwick Town Council and Cllr Simon Pargeter.

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcy with members of the Warwick Youth Council at their tombola. Photo supplied

Today, Cllr Pargeter continues to help the youth council with their projects and their work.

Last week, members of the youth council hosted two charity events in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

On Friday September 26, they hosted a Macmillan Coffee Morning at the Court House in Jury Street. This was then followed by a confectionery tombola on Saturday September 27.

The tombola also took place during the monthly Repair Cafe, which is also held inside the Court House.

Members of the Warwick Youth Council with Jane who organised the MacMillan coffee morning. Photo supplied

A repair café is a free event where people can bring their broken items and clothes and receive help repairing them.

Together, the events helped to raise more than £206 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

On behalf of the Warwick Youth Council, Cllr Simon Pargeter said: “It was a fantastic achievement.

“It was wonderful to have the support of the Warwick Mayor, Cllr Jackie D’Arcy, who came along to encourage the youth council, as well as the brilliant team from the Repair Café.

“A big thank you to everyone who contributed, donated, or took part – your kindness is making a real difference.”