Warwick Youth Council to host charity tombola
The youth council is a group of young people in Warwick – who have been elected into the role by their peers – to help give voice for the younger generation in matters which affect them in town, now and in the future.
The council has a management committee and working groups, made up of members of the youth council, support the committee and help deliver projects, events and campaigns in the town.
One event the youth council has coming up is a ‘confectionary tombola’.
The tombola will take place on Saturday September 27 from 10am to 2pm during the monthly Repair Cafe, which is held inside the Court House in Jury Street.
Members of the youth council are using the tombola to help raise money for the annual Macmillan Coffee Morning campaign.