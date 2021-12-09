Warwick's 89-year-old 'Roller John' is less than £7k away from his £50k charity target - let's make his Christmas wish come true

An 89-year-old man from Warwick, known as 'Roller John', is now less than £7,000 away from his £50,000 fundraising target.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore and Marcus Rashford MBE, John Wilcock initially aimed to raise £500 for food charity FareShare by skating 90 laps of the courtyard outside his flat before his 90th birthday in January 2022.

John also took to the streets and parks in Warwick when he wanted a change of scenery - and many people soon spotted him and became aware of his challenge.

After raising thousands of pounds in the first few weeks of his challenge, John then decided to try to raise £50,000 for the charity.

On December 1 John completed his laps and has now raised more than £43,000.

John said: "I finished on December 1 as I can't really skate in this weather but the fundraising page will stay open until the end of January.

"The page is now on more than £43,000. I am a bit disappointed that I have not reached £50,000 yet but donations are still coming in and maybe the Christmas spirit will grab a few more people.

"It was one of the most satisfying things I have ever done.

"It was a bit of a risk as it could have ended up with no one taking any notice but I felt it was worth a try to do it.

"I am pleased I did it and I am grateful to all the people who donated and grateful for the coverage and all the third party support.

"£50,000 is not the real target - the real target is helping children that FareShare helps feed.

If John hits his £50,000 target this would enable FareShare to deliver enough food to help create 200,000 meals for families facing hunger this winter.

Looking ahead John said: "I am now looking forward to Christmas and on the day I will also be remembering all the people who might not be able to celebrate quite as well. I hope everyone else remembers them too.