Warwick's annual bonfire and fireworks show is less than a month away - and there's still time to get your tickets

Organisers will be putting up posters advertising the event. Photo supplied

Warwick' s annual bonfire and fireworks show is less than a month away and people can still buy tickets for the event.

Taking place on November 6, this year's event has a James Bond theme in celebration of the release of 'No Time to Die' in cinemas.

Organisers Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwick Racecourse have teamed up with Fantastic Fireworks for the event and say they are looking forward to a great turnout and are encouraging everyone to get their tickets online in advance in case numbers are limited.

Tickets are not available in local shops this year and there will be no funfair this year.

A range of hot foods and refreshments will be available across the site as usual with all bars open.

Tables can also be reserved for a hot supper in the Kingmaker restaurant with a view of the bonfire and firework show.

Music will be also provided by the Ukulele Band.

There will be a short five-minute display at 6pm, with the main firework show after the fire is lit at 6.30pm.

Local companies Geberit, Feldon Dunsmore, Bovis Homes, Tuckery, Warwick Kia, Godfrey Payton and Uniparts Logistics are supporting the event.

Organisers are hoping for a good turnout to raise much needed funds for local charities and good causes.

Tickets are available online at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/warwick/events-ticketsTickets for adults and children aged over 15 cost £8 and tickets for children under 15 cost £2. Infants under three years old can enter for free.