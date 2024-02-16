Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwick's annual Lord Leycester Beer Festival will be returning to the town next weekend.

Organised by the Warwick Court Leet, this event will take place in the recently refurbished Great Hall at The Lord Leycester, in Warwick's High Street.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doors open at 4pm on Friday, February 23 until 10pm, and will then carry on into Saturday, February 24, from 12 noon until 10pm – unless supplies run out.

Mark Robertson, foreman of Warwick Court Leet, and court officer Richard Eddy, at the Lord Leycester Beer Festival bar. Photo supplied

The festival marks the first public gathering of the year within The Lord Leycester, which is due to have its full reopening on March 1.

There will be more than 25 beers and ciders, along with a prosecco bar.

The beer line-up includes a range of flavours and styles – such as the Alter Ale from Church End Brewery, the Slovenian Wolf from Oakham Ales and the Voodoo stout from Ossett Brewery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The festival also fundraises for the ongoing restoration and upkeep of The Lord Leycester, which is an iconic Warwick landmark with more than 700 years of history.

Members of Warwick Court Leet present the Brethren of The Lord Leycester with a cheque from funds raised from 2023’s festival. Photo supplied

Last year's festival contributed almost £6,000 towards its preservation efforts.

Richard Eddy, spokesperson Warwick Court Leet, said: “This annual event brings together history and hops in the wonderfully-restored Great Hall at The Lord Leycester – a venue so good that it once hosted a celebration for King James I in 1617.

"The festival is set to be a weekend of revelry and feel-good Warwick camaraderie, and we welcome all who enjoy their ales, ciders, and prosecco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They, in turn, can be happy in the knowledge that they’ve enjoyed a wide selection of beverages and, by doing so, have contributed to the vital funds that support the preservation of The Lord Leycester.”

Alan Letiss, past Bailiff of Warwick Court Leet, presents Heidi Meyer, Master of The Lord Leycester, with a cheque for almost £6,000. Photo supplied

Tickets are available online at: warwickbeerfestival.com or in-person from select outlets including Torry's Hardware and DIY Ltd, Warwick Visitor Information Centre, and The Lord Leycester’s café.

All-day admission starts at £8, which includes entry, a commemorative festival glass, and tasting notes, with additional drinks vouchers available starting from £5.