Warwick's annual Mop fair comes to an end for the year with the Runaway Mop

The Runaway Mop marked the second weekend of the annual Mop fair, which took place last Friday and Saturday (October 25 and 26).

The event traces its history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

Nowadays the Mop brings fairground rides, stalls and games to the town centre and it is also an alcohol free event.

Here’s a couple of photos by Geoff Ousbey from the Runaway Mop last Saturday afternoon.

1 . Warwick Runaway Mop 2024 The Runaway Mop continued to draw crowds. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Warwick Runaway Mop 2024 One of the rides at the Runaway Mop. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Warwick Runaway Mop 2024 The Runaway Mop last Saturday afternoon (October 26). Photo: Geoff Ousbey