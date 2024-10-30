The second weekend of the Mop fair took place last weekend.placeholder image
Warwick's annual Mop fair comes to an end for the year with the Runaway Mop

By Kirstie Smith
Published 30th Oct 2024, 09:18 BST
Warwick town centre once again hosted bright lights and revelry for the Runaway Mop last weekend.

The Runaway Mop marked the second weekend of the annual Mop fair, which took place last Friday and Saturday (October 25 and 26).

The event traces its history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

Nowadays the Mop brings fairground rides, stalls and games to the town centre and it is also an alcohol free event.

Here’s a couple of photos by Geoff Ousbey from the Runaway Mop last Saturday afternoon.

The Runaway Mop continued to draw crowds.

1. Warwick Runaway Mop 2024

The Runaway Mop continued to draw crowds. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

One of the rides at the Runaway Mop.

2. Warwick Runaway Mop 2024

One of the rides at the Runaway Mop. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

The Runaway Mop last Saturday afternoon (October 26).

3. Warwick Runaway Mop 2024

The Runaway Mop last Saturday afternoon (October 26). Photo: Geoff Ousbey

People enjoying one of the rides.

4. Warwick Runaway Mop 2024

People enjoying one of the rides. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

