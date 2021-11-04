Warwick's bonfire and fireworks event sold out

Warwick's annual bonfire and fireworks event has now sold out

Warwick' s annual bonfire and fireworks event has now sold out.

The event, which is taking place this weekend at Warwick Racecourse, has a limited capacity due to Covid precautions.

The organisers said they had set a limit of 6,000 people and all the tickets sold out online as of Wednesday evening.

Organisers are also asking people to not just turn up on the night without a ticket as they will not be admitted to the car parks.

Taking place on Saturday (October 6), this year's event has a James Bond theme in celebration of the release of 'No Time to Die' in cinemas.