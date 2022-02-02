Warwick's Court House social events to return next month

A previous 'In The Ballroom’ session featuring Helen Fellows’ brain-teasing quiz. Photo supplied

Socaial events that take place at the Court House in Warwick will be making a return in March.

Unlocking Warwick, the town council volunteers, have announced that the popular socials will return after a being suspended for nearly two years because of Covid restrictions.

On the second Wednesday of each month at 2pm, 'In The Ballroom' will be a tea with a talk, a quiz and time to chat, in the Regency ballroom on the first floor.

One of the previousn tea 'In The Ballroom’ sessions. Photo supplied

Organiser Ann Lettis said: “With Covid infection rates gradually falling in the Warwick area, and many of our regular guests keen to resume the monthly gatherings, we have decided to hold our first tea and talk in March when local author and raconteur, Graham Sutherland will tell how holidays have changed over the years.

"We must limit the numbers to avoid overcrowding, so this year we are asking residents to reserve their places in advance by popping into the visitor centre, or phoning them on 01926 492212, or emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

"It will cost just £3 per person to include the tea – cash on the door please.

"We are looking forward very much to resuming these friendly fun afternoons in the Court House”.

One of the tea and dance lessons, with professional dance teachers coaching the guests. Photo supplied

The volunteers will also be bringing back their monthly tea and dance lessons in the ballroom. These will be on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 2pm to 4pm.

Organiser Sue Rigby said: “These enjoyable afternoons are suitable for everyone. If you are new to ballroom dancing, our professional teacher, Chris, will show you the steps of classic dances such as the waltz, the social foxtrot and the tango.

"Ballroom dancing seems to have enjoyed a revival thanks to the popularity of 'Strictly Come Dancing'.

"It is excellent exercise, keeping you supple and it's good for your posture and balance.

"In the interval there will be tea, coffee and plenty of time to chat. It costs £3 per person – cash on the door please.

"The first tea and dance lessons of 2022 will be on March 22."

Places for both event must be booked in advance.