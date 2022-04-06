Residents in Warwick are being invited to join the annual Walk of Witness procession and service.

On Good Friday (April 15) Churches Together Warwick (CTW) will be holding their annual Easter celebrations.

The walk/processions will gather at 11.45am at the following five churches in the town: Castle Hill Baptist, New Life Church in Friars Street, St Mary Immaculate in West Street, St Paul’s in Friars Street or Warwick Methodist in Barrack Street.

The processions from each church will then meet at Market Place at noon for the service which is due to start at 12.15pm.

Those unable to join the Walk of Witness are welcome to go straight to the town centre.

At the service there will be hymns, a talk, readings and prayers.