Warwick's Hill Close Gardens to host its popular Snowdrop event this weekend

Some of the snowdrop at Hill Close Gardens in Warwick. Photo supplied

Warwick' s Hil Close Gardens will be hosting its popular snowdrop event this weekend.

The restored Victoria gardens, which is in Bread and Meat Close, will be open for the public to come and see the first signs of spring.

There will be more than 130 varieties of snowdrops, which can be seen on the trail around the gardens.

There will be a mixture of Victorian varieties and more modern varieties, including the garden’s ‘Warwickshire Gemini’ snowdrop.

Insie the garden’s visitor centre there will be a raised landscape display of snowdrop varieties including the honey scented S ‘Arnott’.

Named snowdrops will be on sale along with other winter plants and bulbs.

Refreshments will also be available in the tearoom.

The Snowdrop weekend takes place on Saturday February 5 and Sunday February 6 from 11am to 4pm.

Entry for the Snowdrop events will cost £t for adults and £1 for children (aged five-17yrs).

Admission is free to Hill Close Garden and RHS members.