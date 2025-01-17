Warwick’s historic Lord Leycester looking for volunteers to join its team

Warwick’s historic Lord Leycester is looking for volunteers to join its team. Photos supplied

The historic Lord Leycester in Warwick is looking for volunteers to join its team.

The team at the Lord Leycester said they are particularly keen to build their front of house team who work at the ticket office and gift shop.

Volunteers will also work alongside staff to be the first point of contact for the general public.

The collection of Grade I listed buildings, built in the late 1300s, is also a home for veterans to this day.

The registered charity is urging anyone who can spare a few hours each week to get involved.

Jodie McCarthy, volunteer and activities coordinator, said: “This is a great opportunity for anyone with an interest in history, or who just wants to support a local charity that has been at the heart of Warwick for centuries, to get involved.

“Becoming a volunteer at the Lord Leycester is a great opportunity to meet new people and become part of a dedicated team, as well as experiencing something new and growing your own knowledge and skills.

"We provide full training and volunteers benefit from a discount in the cafe and gift shop, as well as special events like summer drinks in the Master’s Garden and a Christmas dinner to say thank you for their support.

“Volunteers really do play a crucial role at the Lord Leycester, so if you can spare a few hours each week you will be providing valuable help to ensure our unique piece of history is well maintained, and easy to access for people from all over the world.”

For more information about volunteering at the Lord Leycester, go to: https://www.lordleycester.com/volunteer/ or email: [email protected] or call 01926 491422.

The attraction is currently closed until February 28 for its annual winter closure, but its cafe and gift shop remain open and it is also staging events including candlelit tours, the Lord Leycester Beer Festival.

Forthcoming events during the Lord Leycester’s winter closure include a Burns Night celebration on Saturday January 25, as well as Candlelit Tours on January 24 and February 14, the Lord Leycester Beer Festival on February 21 and 22, and other family drop-in activities.