Warwick's historic Mop Fair returns to the town this weekend

Warwick' s historic Mop Fair has returned to the town.

Today (Friday) the fair, which features rides, entertainment and stalls, has been set up in and around Market Place.

This afternoon the Mop fair will be open for children from special needs schools in the area.

The fair will then come back next weekend for the 'Runaway Mop'.

The event traces it’s history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

Many traditions are still maintained during the modern fairs, including the official opening ceremony, which traditionally takes place on the first Saturday with the Mayor reading the historic charter.

Following the opening, the traditional pig roast is held along with a charity auction for the first slice of meat. The auction proceeds and sale of pork batches on the day will raise funds for the Mayor’s Charity.

Many local shops in Warwick town centre will have discount vouchers for the mop and there are also a selection of vouchers inside this week's Courier and KWN

A number of roads will be closed for the mop until noon on Sunday (October 17).

The following roads will be closed: Brook Street, Market Place, Market Street – except for egress from the bus station and car park, New Bridge, New Street, Old Square, Puckering's Lane – except for egress to the bus station and car park, Swan Street and The Holloway.

The same roads will also be closed from 5pm on Thursday October 21 until noon on Sunday October 24 for the Runaway Mop.