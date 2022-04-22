Warwick's iconic church reopens to visitors

The inside of St Mary's Church, which has now reopened to visitors. Photo by Tony Fitzpatrick

Warwick’s iconic church has now reopened to visitors.

Now that all Covid restrictions are lifted, St Mary’s Church, at the heart of Warwick town centre, has opened its doors again to visitors.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rector, Vaughan Roberts, said he is delighted to welcome all visitors. He said: “Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our flourishing worship and ministry during this period.

"It’s been an immense team effort and I’m enormously grateful to everyone who has worked so hard.”

During lockdowns, the church developed its online work to enable people to join in worship. These continue, so that those who cannot attend in person can continue to share the services and the music provided by St Mary’s own choirs.

There is no charge for entry, but voluntary contributions to the upkeep of the church are encouraged and welcomed. There is a small charge for climbing the tower.

Despite the need for major repairs, which will keep the tower hidden behind safety screening until works can be funded, the reopening marks a return of events to St Mary’s Church.

St Mary’s is resuming regular recitals, concerts and other events.

Over the next three months there will be weekly free lunchtime recitals

Evening concerts will include:

~ the Coventry Philharmonic Choir on May 7, performing Requiems by Fauré and Duruflé

~ St James’ Singers on May 21with a concert to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Year

~ Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra will perform on June 11 with Roger Coull conducting, in a programme including Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis and Schumann’s Symphony No. 3

~ The Sixteen choir will also return on June 4

Group visits and guided tours have also restarted at the church.

A guided tour can be arranged if requested in advance; and even though the tower is currently shrouded in scaffolding, you can still climb up the tower.

The current scaffolding remains in place to protect the public from falling pieces of masonry.

The church still requires substantial funds to enable the restoration of the tower to take place.

For more information on how to make a donation to the campaign go to: www.stmaryscampaign2023.org.uk