A Jacobean mansion in Warwick which is now a ceremony venue is set to host an open day later this month.

Residents in Warwick are being invited to visit St John’s House on May 12, where Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Services team will hold free tours of the venue and gardens.

St John's House in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Registrars also will be on hand on the day to answer questions and provide more information.

The venue has two rooms for ceremonies – one with a capacity of 40 people and the other with a capacity of eight people.

The House itself was built between 1667 and 1670, and the site is greatly steeped in history.

Over the years the House has been used as a hospital, a family house, private schools, a military record office, and a museum.

Cllr Yousef Dahmash, portfolio holder for customer and transformation, said: "St John’s House is a beautiful and historic setting for residents to celebrate life’s most special occasions and is just one of the many licensed ceremony venues we have available across the county.

“Warwickshire Registration Services consistently go above and beyond to deliver ceremony experiences that people will treasure for a lifetime, and at St John’s House open day they will be more than happy to show people around this incredible venue and to discuss how to plan your special day in Warwickshire”.